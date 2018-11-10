These Prestigious Programs Top LaMelo Ball’s College Basketball Wish List

LaMelo Ball has elected to return to high school to experience his senior year, but he’s already got his sights set on the college world.

The youngest son of LaVar Ball, LaMelo left Chino Hills High School last year to play abroad in Lithuania with his brother, LiAngelo Ball, and recently played in his father’s JBA League.

But LaMelo arrived at Spire Academy in northeast Ohio on Friday where he will play his final year of high school ball. The 17-year-old was a top-10 recruit before he left Chino Hills, and despite questions about his college eligibility, the guard told Ben Axelrod of WKYC that he plans to play one year of college ball before turning pro.

So, if LaMelo indeed is eligible to play college basketball, where would he play?

According to Axelrod, the electric scorer is looking at Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan State, among others.

No shocker there.

Since LaMelo didn’t receive compensation while playing in Lithuania his father claims there should be no eligibility questions, but the NCAA we’ll have the final word when Ball’s recruitment starts to ramp back up.

LaVar’s first two sons, Lonzo and LiAngelo, both played for UCLA and LaMelo committed there as a freshman in high school. But LiAngelo left the program after being indefinitely suspended following a shoplifting incident on a team trip to China last year, so it’s probably time for the Ball family to find a new school to thrust their spotlight on.

