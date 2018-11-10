Markieff Morris Had Great Reaction To Brother Marcus’ Clutch 3-Pointer Vs. Suns

The Washington Wizards had Thursday night off, which allowed Markieff Morris to sit back, relax and watch his twin brother go to work.

But as the Boston Celtics-Phoenix Suns tilt got down to the nitty-gritty, there wasn’t much sitting or relaxing for Morris.

The Celtics completed their furious second-half comeback against the Suns when Markieff’s brother, Marcus, drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with less than a second remaining in regulation to force overtime at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Markieff happened to be on the phone with his wife during Boston’s final possession of the fourth quarter, but for obvious reasons, that call needed to be put on hold.

Markieff Morris watched his bro’s game-tying 3 last night on his phone. Said his wife called during the last play of regulation but he hung up quickly to see Marcus‘ shot. “I was like, I’ll call you back! I’ll call you back! Then he’s catching and shooting and I was going crazy.” — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 9, 2018

Boston’s offense went crazy in overtime, as the visitors hit their first six shots in the extra frame en route to a 116-109 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports