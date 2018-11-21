This Stat Will Put Celtics Fans At Ease About Team’s Early Struggles

There’s no sugarcoating it: the Boston Celtics aren’t playing good basketball at the moment.

While the Celtics have earned impressive wins over the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks this season, their play has been rather inconsistent to kick off the campaign, a leading factor in Boston’s underwhelming 9-8 record.

The Celtics, of course, have more than enough time to turn things around and live up to the expectations that surrounded them heading into the season. And just by looking at recent history, there’s reason to believe the C’s will do just that.

FWIW, the 2016-17 Celtics started 13-12 and ended up winning 53 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the East. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 20, 2018

To be fair, it likely will take more than 53 wins to be the No. 1 seed in the East this season, as the competition in the conference in the 2016-17 season wasn’t nearly as strong as it is now. Regardless, it highlights Brad Stevens’ ability to weather an early-season storm en route to a successful campaign.

The Celtics’ current roster also is leaps and bounds better than it was two seasons ago, giving C’s fans even more reason to be confident in the club moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports