Can Patriots Beat Chiefs In Road Playoff Tilt? Colin Cowherd Doesn’t Think So

The New England Patriots have had the luxury of playing most of their playoff games at home in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

But if the Patriots are going to reach Super Bowl LIII, it’s looking like it might have to win a postseason matchup away from Gillette Stadium.

While the 7-3 Patriots very much are in position to earn a first-round bye, the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs currently own the No. 1 seed. And if New England ultimately is tasked with having to travel to Arrowhead Stadium in January, Colin Cohwerd doesn’t see Tom Brady and Co. coming out on top.

"I've watched the Kansas City Chiefs twice this year go to New England and lose and go to the Rams and lose. In both instances my takeaway is: I think Kansas City is better than New England and the Rams." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/amD0E2aKht — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 20, 2018

It’s not often you can be impressed by a pair of losses, but that’s exactly the case for the Chiefs this season. There’s no shame in losing road contests to the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams by a combined six points, and each of those games likely will spark confidence in Kansas City come playoff time.

That said, completely writing the Patriots off is foolish. There’s no doubt the Pats play their best football in Foxboro, Mass. but you never can count out Brady and Belichick in any game, regardless of the setting. Arrowhead Stadium is about as hostile as it gets in the NFL, but there’s no reason to believe the Patriots are incapable of earning a victory.

Don’t rule out the Chiefs having to make another trip to Gillette Stadium, though, as the Patriots own the tiebreaker between the two teams by virtue of their Week 6 win.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports