This Team Is Bringing In Wide Receiver Dez Bryant For Workout Tuesday

After months of speculation, Dez Bryant may finally find a new home.

The former Dallas Cowboy reportedly is going to be working out for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

The #Saints are bringing in 3 wide receivers tomorrow to workout for the team among them Dez Bryant per sources informed. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 6, 2018

The veteran wide receiver hasn’t seen any NFL action since being released by the Cowboys in April after spending eight seasons in Dallas. Bryant is the all-time leader in touchdowns receptions and fifth in receiving yards for the Cowboys.

The three-time Pro-Bowler has been linked to many teams this season from the Cleveland Browns to the New England Patriots, but has yet so sign a contract.

