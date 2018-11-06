This Team Is Bringing In Wide Receiver Dez Bryant For Workout Tuesday

After months of speculation, Dez Bryant may finally find a new home.
The former Dallas Cowboy reportedly is going to be working out for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.
The veteran wide receiver hasn’t seen any NFL action since being released by the Cowboys in April after spending eight seasons in Dallas. Bryant is the all-time leader in touchdowns receptions and fifth in receiving yards for the Cowboys.
The three-time Pro-Bowler has been linked to many teams this season from the Cleveland Browns to the New England Patriots, but has yet so sign a contract.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports
