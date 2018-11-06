Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Score Slick Game-Tying Goal While Falling Down

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: David Pastrnak found the back of the net.

The Boston Bruins winger netted his 12th (!) goal of the season in the first period against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. The Stars took a 1-0 lead with a shorthanded goal, but that all changed not even two minutes later.

Patrice Bergeron passed the puck off to his wide-open linemate, who finished it off with a one-timer as he was falling to the ice.

Take a look:

Tie game.

The first line continues to be a problem for opponents. Aside from Pastrnak’s NHL-leading goal, Bergeron’s helper marked his 13th in 14 games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports