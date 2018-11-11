Watch NFL’s Weird Video Tribute To Tom Brady’s Rushing Milestone Quest

Tom Brady, as you might have heard, is four rushing yards away from reaching 1,000 for his career.

And people actually care — for some reason.

The New England Patriots quarterback will attempt to make history Sunday afternoon when New England takes on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. And ahead of the Week 10 matchup, NFL Films shared a video tribute to Brady’s question for rushing immortality.

Check this out:

Tom Brady is only 4 YARDS AWAY from 1K rushing yards. Will this be the week the goat reaches the peak? 🐐⛰️#NFLFilmsPresents: Brady's Quest for 1,000@Patriots pic.twitter.com/DHJRyE3TZP — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 11, 2018

Yes, NFL Films actually devoted time and resources toward producing a video about Brady and his 996 rushing yards.

But hey, it’s better than focusing on Deflategate.

