Patriots-Titans Inactive Reaction: Sony Michel Active; Rob Gronkowski Out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite traveling to Tennessee, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski won’t play against the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Gronkowski is among the Patriots’ list of seven inactives. Not listed is rookie running back Sony Michel, who returns after two weeks off with a knee injury suffered in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. So, the Patriots’ offense will get a boost.

Here’s the full list of Patriots inactives:

RB Kenjon Barner

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back)

RG Shaq Mason (calf)

OT Matt Tobin

DE Derek Rivers

CB Keion Crossen

S Obi Melifonwu

Some notes:

— With Michel back and Cordarrelle Patterson emerging as an option at running back, the Patriots don’t need to dress Barner.

— Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister both will play at tight end. Hollister has dressed in just three games as he’s dealt with chest and hamstring injuries.

— Ted Karras is expected to fill in for Mason at right guard. Karras has played well since Mason hurt his calf in Week 8.

— Tobin was just added to the roster this week. The Patriots don’t need him active with Trent Brown (illness), Marcus Cannon and LaAdrian Waddle all healthy at offensive tackle.

— Rivers is a healthy scratch for the fifth game this season. The Patriots have Trey Flowers, Adrian Clayborn, Deatrich Wise, John Simon and Keionta Davis to play defensive end. The Patriots also use linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower on the edge.

— Crossen and Melifonwu also are healthy scratches. The Patriots have plenty of depth at cornerback with Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and JC Jackson. Melifonwu was just signed this week.

— Linebacker Albert McClellan will make his Patriots debut after being signed this week.

— Wide receiver Matthew Slater (illness) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) are active despite ailments.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images