Youth Hockey Coach Arrested After Postgame Fight With Player’s Parent

John Morea has set a bad example for hockey players of all ages.

Police arrested the head coach of the New Jersey Colonials 14-under bantam team Oct. 28, one day after he fought a parent of one of his players after a game, according to NJ Advanced Media’s Joseph Atmonavage. Survelience video shows Morea, 29, rushing into his team’s home ice rink in Morristown, N.J., and throwing a flurry of punches at another man for unknown reasons.

Morea reportedly faces a litany of charges stemming from his arrest: simple assault at a youth sporting event; threatening to kill; attempting to cause bodily injury to another and driving after having his license suspended or revoked.

Morea’s father, Thomas, also was arrested in connection to the postgame fight. He faces charges of simple assault at a youth sporting event and attempting to cause bodily injury to another.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images