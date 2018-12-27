2019 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions After Justin Herbert’s Decision

The 2019 NFL Draft already was going to have one of the weakest quarterback classes in recent memory and it got even weaker Wednesday when Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert announced he would be returning to school for his senior season.

Herbert was seen as the top quarterback prospect in this year’s class and his decision to return to Eugene, Or., undoubtedly will shake up a number of team’s plans when it comes to the draft.

With Herbert set to wear green, yellow and whatever else Nike churns out for one more season, let’s take a look at NESN.com’s first 2019 NFL mock draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The Cardinals need help just about everywhere on the field, so they’ll grab the top player on the board. Despite suffering a season-ending core muscle injury, Bosa still should be the top pick in the draft. He’s big, physical and has the potential to be a game-changing pass rusher opposite Chandler Jones.

2. San Francisco 49ers — Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

Losing Jimmy Garoppolo turns out to be a blessing for the Niners, as San Francisco fills their need for a pass rusher by nabbing an athletic edge rusher who finished the season in the top 10 in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

3. New York Jets — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

You’re going to see a lot of defensive linemen come off the board early in the first round. Gary has elite explosiveness and the versatility to line up both inside and outside of the tackle. The 6-foot-5, 282-pound should fill a big need for the Jets.

4. Oakland Raiders — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

The Raiders will have three Day 1 selection and they use their first on a guy who dominated all season long for the Crimson Tide. The redshirt sophomore was a beast in the middle of Alabama’s defense and will give Oakland a much-needed building block in the middle.

5. Detroit Lions — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Williams is exactly the kind of player head coach Matt Patricia needs. The 6-foot-3 cornerback has the size, speed and ball skills to shut down his half of the field. Williams is an elite corner who showcased his skills in the nation’s best conference and now will help shore up of the NFL’s worst secondaries.

6. New York Giants — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

With Herbert back in Eugene, Dave Gettleman opts to ride out one more year with Eli Manning at quarterback and chooses to bolster his team in the trenches instead.

7. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

With both Williams off the board, the Bills elect to take one of the best players left. Oliver is an elite run-stopper who can provide an impact right away on the defensive line for Buffalo.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Tampa could elect to go quarterback here and end the Jameis Winston era, but Dwayne Haskins might not be worth a top-10 pick so the Bucs take a legit edge rusher to help their atrocious defense. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound rusher has great instincts around the line and can fit into a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme with ease.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Jacksonville is all set with Blake Bortles and opts to take a gamble on Haskins who had a phenomenal season as a Heisman finalist. He has solid accuracy and arm strength and benefits from being the best of a weak class.

10. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

With the Panthers potentially losing half their offensive line to free agency, they pick up a versatile lineman who can help keep Cam Newton upright. Little has the size, speed and power to play either right or left tackle for Carolina.

11. Atlanta Falcons — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Atlanta’s run defense was more like a runway in 2018, and they’ll help shore that up by drafting a 6-foot-4, 351-pound hole plugger. Lawrence probably will face some “character” questions after testing positive for Ostarine, but the Falcons would love to have him.

12. Denver Broncos — N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

After losing Emmanuel Sanders to a torn Achilles and trading Demaryius Thomas, the Broncos get the top wide receiver in the draft in the 6-foot-4, 213-pound Harry. His size, hands and ability to haul in contested catches make him an ideal pick for John Elway and Co.

13. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU

White was the best linebacker in the country this year and he’ll give the Bengals a boost of youth and athleticism they’ve sorely been needing at the linebacker level.

14. Green Bay Packers — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

The Packers would love to get Aaron Rodgers a weapon here, but with Harry off the board they elect to address their secondary. Thompson is a ballhawk whose instincts and range can immediately improve the back end of Green Bay’s defense.

15. Miami Dolphins — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Adam Gase will look hard at Drew Lock or Will Grier here, but instead he elects to take the 6-foot-5, 328-pound lineman who has the athleticism to cut off edge rushers and keep Ryan Tannehill or whoever is under center on his feet.

16. Washington Redskins — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

With Alex Smith’s football career in doubt, the Redskins take the second-best QB prospect in the draft. Lock has loads of physical tools and questionable decision-making skills, making him a lot like Jay Cutler. But when you need a QB, you need a QB.

17. Cleveland Browns — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Cleveland could go wide receiver here, but keeping Baker Mayfield alive is a better use of the Browns’ first-round pick than gambling on a receiver. Ford can play either right tackle or guard and should be able to play immediately for the surging Browns.

18. Philadelphia Eagles — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker falls into the lap of the defending Super Bowl champions at No. 18. The Georgia corner is a physical tackler who will be able to fill a clear need for the Eagles on Day 1.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers — Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

The Steelers have a talented but flawed roster, but one area of need they have is filling the hole left by Ryan Shazier in the middle of the defense. Mack is a complete playmaker who can run with tight ends and take away crossing routes in the middle of the field.

20. Tennessee Titans — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Eventually, the Titans have to get Marcus Mariota some weapons. Brown is a burner who can stretch the field from the slot. He’d fit in nicely next to Corey Davis.

21. Minnesota Vikings — Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

The Vikings are set at quarterback and the skill positions for the foreseeable future, so it’s time to address the line. Cajuste has the ability to shut down pass rushers and be a franchise left tackle.

22. Indianapolis Colts — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

General manager Chris Ballard has been focusing on improving the defense and he lands one of the best prospects in the entire draft. Simmons will face questions about a video that showed him striking a woman while he was a recruit at Mississippi State. The school claimed he was breaking up a fight and Simmons pleaded no contest to simple assault.

23. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys) — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Two Bulldogs come off the board with back-to-back picks. If Jon Gruden can pair Sweat with Quinnen Williams it might make Raider fans forget that Khalil Mack used to be wearing Silver and Black.

24. Baltimore Ravens — Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

With Terrell Suggs’ future uncertain, Baltimore restocks at edge rusher by picking up Polite. The 6-foot-2 pass rusher is quick off the ball and has the slipperiness to get around and under offensive linemen.

25. Seattle Seahawks — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Another Clemson defender comes off the board, as John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to rebuild their defense on the fly with a high-motor defensive tackle who can make an impact right away.

26. Houston Texans — Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

It’s not yet known if Mullen will declare for the draft, but if he elects to come out then he should be a first-round pick. The 6-foot-1 corner has great length and quickness, which makes him an ideal fit to help Houston’s secondary.

27. New England Patriots — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

With no heir apparent to Tom Brady on the board, Bill Belichick replaces an aging Rob Gronkowski with Fant, a three-down tight end who will be a legit weapon for Brady or whoever is under center in Foxboro.

28. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears) — Devin Bush, OLB, Michigan

The Raiders exit the first round with three playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. Bush has good instincts as a pass rusher and would be a good fit alongside Sweat and Williams on Oakland’s new-look defense.

29. Los Angeles Chargers — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

One of the best prospects in the draft lands in LA, as the Chargers get a disruptive pass rusher with good size and explosiveness.

30. Kansas City Chiefs — Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

The Chiefs’ pass rush is solid when Justin Houston is healthy, but they get some help with a versatile edge defender who also can drop into coverage.

31. Los Angeles Rams — Johnathan Abrams, S, Mississippi State

With Lamarcus Joyner potentially leaving in free agency, the Rams draft a hard-hitting safety to take his place.

32. Green Bay Packer (via New Orleans Saints) — Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

Aaron Rodgers gets his weapon in Harmon, a 6-foot-3 receiver with great route-running skills and the speed to run away from corners.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images