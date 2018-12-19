Al Horford Injury: Brad Stevens Offers Positive Update On Celtics Center

BOSTON — Al Horford will miss his sixth consecutive game Wednesday night, but it sounds as if he’s progressing in the right direction.

The Boston Celtics center has been sidelined with patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee and didn’t practice Tuesday, but head coach Brad Stevens shed some positive light on Horford, noting he did some “on-court work” Wednesday.

“We’ll keep reassessing day-to-day and he’ll go through more and more each day,” Stevens said before Boston’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

It’s certainly some good news considering the 32-year-old is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Celtics this season. And although the team has fared well without Horford, winning four straight before the Detroit Pistons ended Boston’s winning streak Saturday, getting him back into the starting five definitely would provide a boost to the offense.

