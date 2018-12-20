Aron Baynes Injury: Celtics Big Man To Undergo Surgery For Broken Hand

The injury bug once again bit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, taking a bite out of Aron Baynes’ left hand.

The Celtics big man broke a bone in his hand in the first quarter of the C’s eventual loss to the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden, and Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge revealed Thursday morning that Baynes could miss up to a month.

“I think he’s getting surgery this morning,” Ainge said in a weekly appearance on “Toucher and Rich” on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “He’s going to get a pin put in his finger. He’ll probably be out three or four weeks.”

With Baynes down for at least a few weeks, Celtics rookie center Robert Williams figures to get plenty of run with the club’s starters.

Meanwhile, Ainge is still left wondering how good his team can be while waiting not only for Baynes to return but also Al Horford, Marcus Morris and Guerschon Yabusele.

“We’re playing so many people and have guys missing games every night, it’s really hard to see what we could be,” Ainge added. “I don’t think we there yet, but I am really excited about our team. We just have to get healthy. … The injury bug has hit us, but we’ll get everybody back, and we’ll continue to move forward.”

