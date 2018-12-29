Bald Eagle Lands On Two Notre Dame Fans Prior To Cotton Bowl Vs. Clemson

A bald eagle decided to take flight and secure a seat in order to watch Saturday’s Cotton Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame. The seat, however, happened to be on two different Fighting Irish fans.
The bird took off during the national anthem and made its way through the lower level of AT&T Stadium before coming to rest on a fan’s shoulder before flying to to another fan in the stands. The fan didn’t seem startled as he happily posed for pictures with his new friend.
You can watch the eagle’s journey through the stadium here.
Maybe the eagle will bring Notre Dame some luck, as it was double-digit underdogs heading into Saturday’s tilt.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
