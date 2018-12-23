Bears Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

The Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers will meet Sunday in a matchup of two NFC teams going in different directions.

The NFC North champion Bears are gearing up for what could be a deep playoff run, while the 4-10 Niners are, well, wholly uninteresting.

This game does feature an elite defense and stud tight end George Kittle, though, so fantasy players might want to keep their eyes on this Week 16 matchup.

Here’s how and when to watch Bears vs. 49ers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

