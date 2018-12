The 7-7 Miami Dolphins still are alive in the AFC playoff hunt, but only barely.

They’ll need a win Sunday against a disappointing Jacksonville Jaguars team if they want to stay in the hunt. Outside of that, this all-Florida matchup has little intrigue.

Here’s how and when to watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images