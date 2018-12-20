Bomani Jones, Pablo Torre Shred Kyrie Irving For Latest Science Remarks

Kyrie Irving got taken to the woodshed Wednesday afternoon.

Irving and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry have generated some buzz for a couple questionable, if not ludicrous science takes. Irving once claimed he believes the Earth is flat, while Curry recently “joked” about buying into the moon landing conspiracy.

Since getting some backlash, Curry walked his statements back and called them a joke, while also taking the time to interview a scientist and set up a visit to NASA.

On Tuesday, Irving voiced some support for Curry, which, in part said:

Kyrie on Curry’s moon comment: “Steph Curry says he doesn’t believe in the moon, it’s on CNN and they say we’re just jocks, we’re just athletes but it’s on Your channel. We’re (thinkers) but you don’t want us to be that, so whomever You is, I don’t know what that mold is.” — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 18, 2018

Those comments were played on ESPN’s “High Noon” on Wednesday, and co-hosts Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre in turn began launching harpoons at the Boston Celtics guard’s flat Earth stance.

Kyrie has an interesting defense of Steph Curry's moon landing comments. How should Steph feel about this? pic.twitter.com/TJiGIzAz8N — HIGH NOON (@HIGHNOONonESPN) December 19, 2018

To be as fair as possible, Irving has backtracked his flat Earth comments just a bit. In June, he essentially admitted that he said it because he wants people to do their own research and that he enjoys the debate. He didn’t do himself many favors though by saying he doesn’t really know for sure if our planet is flat or not.

In October, he apologized to science teachers for leading young, impressionable children astray with his remarks. But again, he in some senses negated it when he said those types of comments should be reserved for “intimate conversations.”

What a mess.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images