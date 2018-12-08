Bournemouth Vs Liverpool: Watch Premier League Game Online

The merits of continuity will be on stark display in one of this weekend’s top Premier League contests.

Liverpool will visit Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League Round 16 game. The teams currently occupy second and seventh place, respectively, in the Premier League standings, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his Bournemouth counterpart Eddie Howe deserve much credit for the fine seasons their teams are enjoying so far. Their success isn’t coincidental, as Howe is the longest-tenured manager at his club among all current Premier League bosses, while Klopp is fourth in that listing.

Bournemouth must overcome the loss of midfielder Lewis Cook, who ruptured his ACL Tuesday in the Cherries’ 2-1 win over Huddersfield. Cook, whose impressive performances at Bournemouth earned him his first appearance for England’s national team, now faces a six-to-nine-month period on the sidelines.

Injuries have ruled Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez out of the Bournemouth game. However, Andy Robertson should return from a hamstring problem.

Liverpool will overtake Manchester City, at least temporarily, for the Premier League lead with a win over Bournemouth. Manchester City will visit Chelsea later Saturday.

NBC Sports Network will broadcast Bournemouth versus Liverpool. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports live

Thumbnail photo via Cameron Pollack/Detroit Free Press/USA TODAY Sports Images