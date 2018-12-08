Red Sox’s World Series Title Featured In ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Puzzle

In case you forgot who took home Major League Baseball’s highest honor in the 2018 season, “Wheel of Fortune” provided a reminder Friday night.

On the latest edition of the longtime game show, the Boston Red Sox were shouted out as part of an answer for a puzzle in the “headline” category. The answer, which read “Red Sox Win World Series Again,” surely must have fired up all Boston fans tuning in.

You can check out the filled-out puzzle here.

Given the 2018 Red Sox are returning the bulk of their roster next season, there’s reason to believe the aforementioned “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle will hold true after the 2019 campaign as well.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports