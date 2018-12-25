Bucks Vs. Knicks Live Steam: Watch NBA Game Online

The first NBA game of Christmas Day features one of the most exciting teams in the NBA, as well as the New York Knicks.

The Knicks will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday afternoon to kick off the slate of five games.

Milwaukee currently owns the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks sit in 14th.

Here’s how to watch Bucks vs. Knicks online:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 25, at 12 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images