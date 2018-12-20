Celtics Notes: Brad Stevens Provides Injury Update On Aron Baynes

BOSTON — The Celtics lost more than just their game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the injury bug continues to be unkind to the green.

C’s big man Aron Baynes, who has been a steady interior presence since his arrival in Boston, left early in the first quarter of the Celtics’ 111-103 loss to the Suns after going for a loose ball. Baynes clearly was in some pain as he was seen leaving for the locker room with the team trainer.

As it turns out, Baynes suffered a left fourth metacarpal fracture in his hand. Head coach Brad Stevens provided a vague update on the center after the game.

“I don’t know any updates on timelines or anything like that,” the head coach said. “I saw the X-rays and even I could see the break. Who knows how long he’s going to be out.”

Stevens added Baynes is “disappointed” and that it was “too bad” for the Celtics to lose him just two minutes into the game.

Robert Williams III replaced Baynes and had eight points with as many rebounds and five blocks. The 21-year-old noted the injury to his teammate is “terrible.”

“Everybody wants/needs a Baynes on their team,” Williams said.

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Celtics-Suns game:

— Kyrie Irving recorded a double-double with 29 points and 10 assists.

— Jaylen Brown got the start in place of the injured Marcus Morris and struggled mightily, notching just six points and a rebound over 24 minutes.

— Al Horford, who has missed the Celtics’ last six games, worked out on the court Wednesday after not practicing Tuesday. Stevens said they will continue to assess the big man on a daily basis.

— Boston now has lost two straight while the Suns extended their season-long winning streak to four games.

— The C’s have a tough task ahead of them as they welcome the 21-9 Milwaukee Bucks to TD Garden on Friday. Milwaukee has won five of its last six games.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images