Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron ‘Happy’ To Be Nearing Return to Game Action

The Boston Bruins have been riddled with injuries throughout the 2018-19 season, but they could be in store for an early Christmas present.

After missing the last four-plus weeks with rib/sternoclavicular injury, Patrice Bergeron participated in a full-contact practice Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena, and it appears the 33-year-old center is getting closer to a returning to game action.

Bergeron had nine goals and 26 points in 19 games for the Bruins before getting sidelined beginning Nov. 16.

