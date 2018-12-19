Celtics Vs. Suns Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics will look to get back in the win column Wednesday night when the Phoenix Suns visit the TD Garden.

Boston may have snapped its season-high eight-game win streak Saturday against the Detroit Pistons, but remains one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Celtics offense has been firing on all cylinders lately, scoring at least 118 points in eight of the team’s last nine games.

These two teams last met Nov. 8 with the C’s coming out on top 116-109.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Suns online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images