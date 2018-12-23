Chiefs Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Online

The Seattle Seahawks have been playing good football, but they have little room for error if they want to play this January.

The Seahawks currently own the top Wild Card spot in the NFC with their 8-7 record. It’s a three-team race between them, the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles for the final two spots, and Seattle will need to win Sunday to keep them in a prime position heading into Week 17.

That’ll be a challenge, however, as they’re facing a Kansas City Chiefs team on Sunday that possibly could go from the AFC’s top seed to fifth if they don’t win out.

All of this is to say it should be a fun one in Seattle on Sunday night.

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | NBC