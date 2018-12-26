Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tears Into Redskins For Releasing D.J. Swearinger

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not impressed with his favorite NFL team.

The Washington Redskins on Saturday released D.J. Swearinger after the safety criticized the team’s coaching staff. The decision raised the eyebrows of many, considering Washington elected to sign alleged domestic abuser Reuben Foster earlier in the season and also chose to keep Mason Foster despite a fan-leaked video of linebacker ripping the Redskins.

And Earnhardt, a diehard Redskins fan, isn’t a fan of how the Redskins are conducting business. Check out the retired NASCAR star’s reaction to the Swearinger release:

The optics on all this is crazy. Claimed Reuben. Kept Mason. Released DJ….. on Christmas Eve??!?!? 🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/PBxxj6HDeH — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 24, 2018

Hard to argue with Earnhardt here, or anyone critical of the Redskins, for that matter.

It didn’t take long for Swearinger to find a new time. The hard-hitting safety reportedly was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Laberge/Getty Images