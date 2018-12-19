Do These Proposed Terry Rozier Trades Actually Make Sense For Celtics?

With the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline fast-approaching, fans and media alike are having field days with the trade machines inside their heads.

And, unsurprisingly, Terry Rozier’s name is coming up a lot.

The Boston Celtics guard has been the subject of rumors all season, as his minutes have gone down with Kyrie Irving once again healthy and dominating. The diminished role reportedly has irked Rozier, who was breakout star during last season’s playoffs.

That brings us to Wednesday, when Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale floated four possible trades involving Rozier. Two of the deals are direct trades with the Phoenix Suns, while another is a three-team deal involving the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks. The final scenario would see the Celtics strike a blockbuster (well, kinda) with the Orlando Magic.

Anyways, here’s what Favale came up with:

TRADE NO. 1

Celtics Receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., 2021 second-round pick (from Brooklyn, via Phoenix)

Suns Receive: Terry Rozier

TRADE NO. 2

Celtics Receive: Richaun Holmes, Josh Jackson

Suns Receive: Terry Rozier, Brad Wanamaker, Guerschon Yabusele, 2020 second-round pick

TRADE NO. 3

Celtics Receive: Justin Holiday, 2020 second-round pick (from Charlotte, via New York)

Bulls Receive: Mario Hezonja, Courtney Lee, Terry Rozier

Knicks Receive: Jabari Parker, Brad Wanamaker

TRADE NO. 4

Celtics Receive: Jonathan Isaac

Magic Receive: Terry Rozier, Guerschon Yabusele, 2019 first-round pick

Yeah, this is a fun game.

While trading Rozier certainly would be a big deal for the Celtics, Danny Ainge might have a bigger fish to fry. We’re talking, of course, about New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images