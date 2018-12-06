Fantasy Football Week 14: Starts, Sits For Jaguars Vs. Titans ‘Thursday Night Football’

Fantasy players probably aren’t looking forward to the Week 14 edition of “Thursday Night Football.”
The 6-6 Tennessee Titans will host the 4-8 Jacksonville Jaguars in a matchup of woefully boring AFC South teams. The Titans are looking to stay in contention for an AFC wild card spot, while the Jags simply are looking to salvage the remains of what’s been a lost season.
This game brings little fantasy intrigue to the table, but there still could be some points up for grabs at Nissan Stadium. Here’s who you should start and sit in Jaguars vs. Titans:
STARTS
Both defenses
This might be your best shot at getting some points out of this mess. The Jags defense remains one of the best in all of fantasy, and should feast on one of the worst, most mistake-prone offenses in the NFL. The Titans, meanwhile, should have a strong game against Jacksonville’s offense, which is led by uninspiring backup quarterback Cody Kessler.
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
The workhorse back is set to return after missing Week 13 with a suspension. The Titans are solid up front, but volume alone should lead to Fournette having an above-average day.
SIT
Both quarterbacks
Kessler? No. Marcus Mariota against Jacksonville’s defense? No thanks.
All tight ends
Don’t even bother looking at the rosters. There isn’t a tight end in this game worthy of being on your team, let alone your lineup.
Titans running backs
Both Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry can be useful in certain matchups, but starting either against Jacksonville’s fearsome defense is too risky. Use Lewis as a FLEX if you’re really in a pinch, but otherwise stay away.
All receivers
This is just depressing. Titans wideout Corey Davis is too inconsistent, and we don’t trust him against Jalen Ramsey. His Tennessee teammates, such as Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe, aren’t of much use, either. And as for the Jags, neither Keelan Cole nor Donte Moncrief offer anything that could be remotely confused for intriguing.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images
