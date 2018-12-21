Here Are New-Look Bruins Lines If Patrice Bergeron Returns Vs. Predators

The Boston Bruins might get an early Christmas present Saturday at TD Garden.

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, who has been out since Nov. 16 with a rib injury, is a game-time decision for Saturday’s contest vs. the Nashville Predators, B’s coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after practice Friday.

Bergeron’s eventual return will create something of a problem for Cassidy, albeit a good one. In Bergeron’s absence, second-line center David Krejci has enjoyed ample success on the first line centering Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

If and when Bergeron returns, it appears as if Krejci will go back to the second line, but he won’t be doing so alone. Cassidy revealed Krejci would center a “second” line with Pastrnak on his right and Joakim Nordstrom on his left. That would then bump Danton Heinen up to the first line with Bergeron and Marchand.

So, to recap:

Marchand — Bergeron — Heinen

Nordstrom — Krejci — Pastrnak

Sean Kuraly — Colby Cave — David Backes

Ryan Donato — Noel Acciari/Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — Chris Wagner

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, who has been out since Nov. 14, won’t return this weekend, but he is inching closer to a return from a knee injury.

