Here’s Very Essential Video Of Jayson Tatum Being Terrified Of Snakes

Christmas Eve is a notoriously slow sports day — so why not scrape the barrel a bit?

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has little fear on the basketball court — as evidenced by his famous dunk on LeBron James. But when it comes to snakes, Tatum is as scared most of the Earth’s population.

For reasons currently unclear, Tatum and Gordon Hayward recently had “fun” with snakes at the Celtics’ practice facility, the Auerbach Center. And although Hayward stayed (relatively) cool, Tatum was a different story altogether.

(You can click here to watch Tatum cower at the sight of a snake.)

(And you can click here to watch Hayward fair marginally better.)

C’mon, guys: They won’t bite.

Actually, yes they will. They’ll totally bite, and they’ll totally end your life if they get the chance. Good call, Tatum and Hayward.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images