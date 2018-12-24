New England Patriots

Watch Patriots Celebrate In Locker Room After AFC East-Clinching Win

by on Mon, Dec 24, 2018 at 11:56AM

It’s been a few weeks, but we finally have another New England Patriots locker room celebration video.

The Patriots on Sunday beat the Buffalo Bills to clinch their 10th consecutive AFC East championship. As a result, it was “Hat and T-shirt” time inside the Patriots’ locker room after the big win.

To watch the Patriots celebrate yet another division title, watch the video below:

Was that a smile from Bill Belichick?

The Patriots had plenty to be thankful for Sunday night. Thanks to a stirring performance from Super Bowl LII nemesis Nick Foles, New England now is in control of the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

The Patriots can clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win next Sunday over the New York Jets. There could be more on the line in Week 17 than many expected, however.

How Patriots still can clinch AFC’s top seed >>

