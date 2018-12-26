James White ‘Feels Good’ Despite Increased Workload For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — James White has seen a heavy workload this season for the New England Patriots, but he isn’t letting it weight him down.

The running back already has been targeted 118 times when he was targeted just 72 times a season prior. His season-high in targets came in 2016 with 86. White has six touchdowns on the year heading into Week 17’s matchup against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday and will look to continue to be a reliable back for Tom Brady.

“I feel good. I feel just like, pretty much, every other season,” White said Wednesday. “I’m just taking care of my body, doing whatever I need to do to make sure I feel my best on Sunday’s so I can put my best foot forward, no matter whether it’s one play, 60 plays. Just take care of my body so I make sure I feel good and I’m available.”

But has the increased work he’s had this season put any sort of toll on his body?

“No, not necessarily,” White said. “The season is long. Everybody is feeling sore at this point whether you get touches or whether you play 10 plays, whether you play 60 plays a game. Everybody’s kind of banged up at this point, so just kind of tough through it and you’ve just got to give your team your best shot if you want to go all the way to the end.”

The Patriots can clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Jets — something Brady has been able to do on home turf seven consecutive times.

