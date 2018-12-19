MLB Rumors: These Teams Interested In Both Bryce Harper, Manny Machado

Whichever teams sign Manny Machado and Bryce Haper surely will make a big splash in free agency, but it appears there are at least two clubs looking to create a tidal wave.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox likely will be hard-pressed to obtain both Machado and Harper, but it sounds like neither club has completely given up on the idea pulling off a pair of marquee signings.

Phillies met with agent scott boras regarding bryce harper at gm and winter meetings, and manny machado will travel to meet with Phillies Thursday. they and chisox are the 2 teams known to be interested in both mega stars. though the chances of 1 team signing both seems remote. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 18, 2018

Given Harper’s and Machado’s demands for exceptionally lucrative contracts, any team looking to reel in both players, of course, would have to fork over an insane amount of cash. For teams on the cusp like the Phillies and White Sox, that money could more sensibly be used to fill out the roster around just one of either Harper or Machado.

But crazier things have happened in Major League Baseball, and you never can rule anything out if a team is looking to win right now.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports