MLB Rumors: This Team Emerging As ‘Strong Contender’ In Corey Kluber Sweepstakes

It is looking increasingly likely Corey Kluber will be calling a National League ballpark home next season.

The Cleveland Indians reportedly have been interested in moving their ace for the right price. Last week, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi reported the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds all had kicked the tires.

But it appears another NL team has creeped into the conversation.

Morosi reported Wednesday that Kluber has gotten the attention of the Padres, and that San Diego’s interest in the right-hander is more than just tepid.

“The Dodgers have been linked to Corey Kluber in trade talks as much as any other suitor this offseason,” Morosi wrote. “But another National League West club has emerged as a strong contender to land Cleveland’s two-time Cy Young Award winner.

“The Padres and Indians are engaged in discussions about a trade that would send Kluber to San Diego, sources told MLB.com,” Morosi added, “although one person with knowledge of the talks does not believe the Padres have eclipsed the Dodgers as favorites to land Kluber — yet.”

The Padres are an interesting destination. They have one of the most loaded minor league systems in baseball, meaning they presumably have the assets to acquire the 32-year-old Kluber (who will be 33 shortly after Opening Day) if they are willing to part ways with certain prospects. According to Morosi, acquiring the two-time Cy Young winner likely means ridding themselves of one of three players between catcher Austin Hedges and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot, the latter of whom San Diego received in the deal that sent Craig Kimbrel to the Boston Red Sox.

Kluber is set to make $17 million next season. In 2020 and 2021 he has team options in his deal worth $17.5 million and $18 million, respectively. In 2018, he went 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images