Why Did Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid Exchange Phone Numbers After Sixers-Celtics Game?

Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid are foes on the basketball court but they soon might become buddies off it.

The Boston Celtics point guard and Philadelphia 76ers center exchanged phone numbers Tuesday night at TD Garden following their teams’ Christmas Day game, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. Shortly after the referees ended the game, which the Celtics won 121-114 in overtime, Irving apparently directed a “call me” gesture toward Embiid.

Kyrie and Embiid met outside of the locker rooms after tonight's game and exchanged numbers, per @GwashburnGlobe pic.twitter.com/qJszcwb1cV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 26, 2018

Washburn reported after the game Irving and Embiid ended up swapping numbers in the hallway outside the teams’ locker rooms.

Now what on earth do Irving and Embiid have to discuss? Was it their shining performances — Embiid scored 34 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Irving erupted for 40 points and hauled 10 rebounds — in the just-concluded game?

The most nervous of Celtics fans might believe the All-Stars will talk about the future of Irving, who can become a free agent after this season if he doesn’t re-sign with Boston before then. Embiid famously tried to recruit LeBron James to the Sixers last summer.

He wouldn’t dare do the same to the star of his team’s would-be biggest rival, would he?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images