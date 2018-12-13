NBA Rumors: Lakers Eyeing These Sharpshooters In Potential Trades

Stretching the floor appears to be one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ highest priorities.

Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington and Orlando Magic forward Terrence Ross are among the Lakers’ top trade targets, The Sporting News’ Sean Deveney reported Thursday, citing NBA sources. The Lakers are keen to improve their outside shooting and add depth in order to enhance their regular-season and playoff prospects this season but they also want to maintain future salary-cap flexibility. Ellington and Ross both are on expiring contracts and have forged reputations as sharpshooters during their respective NBA careers.

Ellington and Ross join Phoenix Suns forward Trevor Ariza on the Lakers’ reported wish list. However, don’t expect all three to land in Los Angeles between this weekend and the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline, due to the Lakers’ unwillingness to include any of their four budding stars — Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart — in trade talks.

Nevertheless, rival executives told Deveney the Lakers have been among the NBA’s most aggressive teams in trade talks. Perhaps their surprisingly good start — a 17-10 record and fourth place in the Western Conference standings — have convinced team president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka this squad is worth bolstering in Year 1 of the LeBron James era.

