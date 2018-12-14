NBA Rumors: Sixers’ Markelle Fultz Interests This Team In Potential Trade

Markelle Fultz’s inactivity hasn’t evaporated interest in his services.

The Detroit Pistons have joined the race to acquire the Philadelphia 76ers point guard, the Detroit Free Press’ Vince Ellis reported Thursday, citing an NBA source. The Pistons inquired about the availability of Fultz, whom they believe might be a serviceable backup to Ish Smith and assume a larger role if Reggie Jackson, whose contract expires after next season, departs in the coming months.

The Phoenix Suns are another team which reportedly has expressed interest in Fultz, who has been out of action since Nov. 19 when he sought treatment for thoracic outlet syndrome. He has played 19 games this season, averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per outing. He missed 68 games last season due to shoulder and wrist injuries.

Fultz’s puzzling shoulder and shooting woes, plus Jimmy Butler’s arrival in Philadelphia via trade, have put his future with the 76ers in doubt. The team expects Fultz to embrace his backup role when he returns from physical therapy, but the most likely ending to this saga appears to be with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft rebooting his career elsewhere.

