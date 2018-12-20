New York Network Trolls Manny Machado After Star Meets With Yankees

Manny Machado is one of baseball’s best all-around talents, but he certainly has his flaws.

While Machado boasts a powerful bat and a silky-smooth glove, his effort level frequently is called into question. The star infielder is no stranger to lollygagging on the baseball field, especially coming out of the batter’s box.

It’s doubtful Machado’s lack of hustle will affect his stock on the open market, but it likely never will be swept totally under the rug, either. SportsNet New York certainly hasn’t forgotten about Machado’s lazy gaffes, which was made clear in the network’s tweet sent out after the 26-year-old’s meeting with the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Manny Machado's meeting with the Yankees lasted 90 minutes, which is roughly how long it takes him to run from home to first. https://t.co/jJfK23RkKs pic.twitter.com/eFFt96fhzT — SNY (@SNYtv) December 19, 2018

Yikes.

While the tweet, obviously, is a bit extreme, the criticism is warranted. Machado has made a fool of himself on more than one occasion with unacceptable laziness, including with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

So while the Yankees would be bringing on a game-changer if they sign Machado, they also will be welcoming occasional headaches as well.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports