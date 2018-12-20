Bruins Injuries: Here’s Latest On Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara

The Boston Bruins keep getting healthier.

At no point this season have the Bruins been fully healthy, and that remains the case with key players still sidelined with various ailments. But the good news is that many guys continue to take big steps forward.

After Wednesday’s practice, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy gave updates on Patrice Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular), Zdeno Chara (MCL), Kevan Miller (throat), Jake DeBrusk (concussion) and Urho Vaakanainen (concussion).

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy provides the latest updates on the team's injuries and discusses what the lineup may look like when everyone returns: pic.twitter.com/quYNGXofpS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 19, 2018

So far, the Bruins have done a pretty good job of keeping their head above water while they wait for guys to get healthier. They currently sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, and their 40 points are good for the first Wild Card spot.

We saw last season how strong of a team the Bruins are when everyone is at full health, so one has to think Boston soon could turn a corner.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports