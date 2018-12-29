NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Julian Edelman Fined For Three Separate Plays Vs. Bills

Julian Edelman’s game against the Bills will cost him a pretty penny.

The New England Patriots wide receiver reportedly was fined for three different plays during his team’s Week 16 win over Buffalo at Gillette Stadium, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Saturday.

Costly day for Patriots WR Julian Edelman last Sunday vs. Bills, as he was fined for three separate plays — $10,026 for unnecessary roughness, $26,739 for unnecessary roughness & $26,739 for unnecessary roughness ($63,504 total). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 29, 2018

Edelman was flagged once during the game in the first quarter on one of his punt returns.

This is not the first time Edelman has been fined this season. In fact, his first came after New England’s Oct. 29 over the Bills.

