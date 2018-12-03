NFL Week 14 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 16 Games

The New England Patriots tend to play their best football in December and beyond, and, well, it looks like we’re right on schedule.

New England rattled off its second straight win Sunday, beating the Minnesota Vikings 24-10. Now the Patriots will look to make it three when they hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins as 7-point favorites on the opening NFL Week 14 lines.

Also of note are the Pittsburgh Steelers as huge 13-point road favorites against the Oakland Raiders, while the New Orleans Saints only are 7.5-point road favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the complete Week 14 betting lines, per OddsShark:

Opening lines for NFL Week 14 (@betonline_ag): JAX @ TEN -3.5

IND @ HOU -3.5

BAL @ KC NA

CAR @ CLE +2.5

ATL @ GB -4.5

NYJ @ BUF NA

NO @ TB +7.5

NE @ MIA +7

NYG @ WAS -1

DEN @ SF +4

CIN @ LAC NA

PIT @ OAK NA

DET @ ARI +2.5

PHI @ DAL -3.5

PIT @ OAK +13

MIN @ SEA -3.5 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 2, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images