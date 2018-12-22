North Carolina Vs. Kentucky Live Stream: Watch CBS Sports Classic Online

Two of college basketball’s blue-blood programs will do battle Saturday in the Windy City.

No. 9 North Carolina and No. 19 Kentucky will meet at United Center in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky opened its season by getting waxed by Duke and has not looked like the championship-caliber team it was expected to be coming into the season. North Carolina, on the other hand, is fresh off an impressive win over No. 5 Gonzaga and looks to once again be a threat to cut down the nets come March.

Here’s how to watch North Carolina vs. Kentucky:

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images