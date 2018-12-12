Patriots’ 2019 Schedule Will Not Feature Any International Games

The New England Patriots will be staying stateside again in 2019.

For the second consecutive year, the Patriots’ schedule next season will not include a game in Mexico or London, according to an NFL announcement Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the designated “home” teams for the league’s five international games, and none of those clubs are scheduled to host the Patriots.

There will be 5 @NFL games played internationally in 2019 – 4 in London & 1 in Mexico City. Details to follow next spring, but the home teams are @Jaguars @Chargers @RamsNFL @Raiders @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/bi0kDDy9yX — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 12, 2018

The Patriots’ full 2019 schedule won’t be announced until the spring, but the majority of their opponents and the location of each game already have been confirmed:

Home: Buffalo, Miami, New York Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, New York Giants, 2018 AFC West winner

Away: Buffalo, Miami, New York Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, 2018 AFC South winner

New England played in one international game last season, defeating the Oakland Raiders 33-8 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Their last trip across the pond came in 2012, when they routed the St. Louis Rams 45-7 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Patriots also played at Wembley in 2009, blowing out the Buccaneers 35-7.

