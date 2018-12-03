Patriots Continuing To Put Pressure On Chiefs For AFC’s Top Seed

The Kansas City Chiefs own the top spot in the AFC, but their lead hardly is comfortable.

The New England Patriots, who beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, trail the Chiefs for the AFC’s top spot by just one game. And with four more games left in the season, the Chiefs certainly must be feeling the pressure.

Thanks to a victory over KC in October, the Patriots own the tiebreaker for playoff seeding. New England still is finding its identity a little bit, but everything is starting to come together, meaning it will be an exciting race to the finish.

