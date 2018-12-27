Patriots Should Continue To Get Creative With Two-Back Sets In Playoffs

FOXBORO, Mass. — With running back Rex Burkhead back and healthy in the Patriots’ offense, New England could benefit from getting creative with the postseason just a week away.

The Patriots have only run 41 plays this season with two running backs on the field. That’s down from 54 plays with two running backs on the field in 2017. The Patriots also have been less productive in those sets this season, however.

The Patriots have averaged 4.9 yards per play, 5.2 yards per pass and 3.2 yards per run out of those sets. That’s down from 9.9 yards per play, 9.9 yards per pass and 9 yards per run last season.

Burkhead fully is on board with sharing the field with fellow running backs James White and Sony Michel.

“Yeah, it’s kind of cool,” Burkhead said. “Any time we can use multiple sets, that’s an advantage for us. We gotta take advantage of those opportunities when we are both in there, whoever it is. Anytime we can do that, get in different personnels, split guys out, it’s useful for us.”

With Josh Gordon suspended and quarterback Tom Brady relying on wide receivers and tight ends less this season in general, the key to the Patriots’ postseason offensive success could come through throwing to Burkhead and White. Having both of them on the field simultaneously could fix some issues and keep defenses on their toes.

“We have a camaraderie,” Burkhead said. “We’re always competing against one another, but at the same time, we love being out there. Anytime someone makes a good play, we’re the first there to cheer them on. I think that’s why it’s cool.”

Burkhead and White both have experience split out at receiver. Of Burkhead’s 134 offensive snaps this season, 18 have come at receiver. Of White’s 574 offensive snaps this season, 101 have come at receiver. Both players create mismatches against linebackers while running routes out of the backfield, in the slot and out wide.

The Patriots could throw in a different wrinkle after the regular season ends, as well. Michel, a rookie, showed off potential in the passing game in college at Georgia, but he’s been used there sparingly so far as a pro. Michel only has been on the field three times in two-running back sets. He’s only split out wide twice this season, and only 25 percent of his offensive snaps have come in the passing game.

If the Patriots want to throw off opposing defenses, experimenting with Michel’s versatility could be the way to go. That’s only if the Patriots trust him to catch passes and stay in to protect quarterback Tom Brady, however.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images