Patriots-Vikings Inactives Reaction: Rex Burkhead In, Duke Dawson Still Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots officially are getting running back Rex Burkhead back on the field Sunday.

Burkhead, who was activated off injured reserve this week, will dress against the Minnesota Vikings in the Patriots’ Week 13 matchup.

Here are the Patriots’ inactives:

DT Danny Shelton

CB Duke Dawson

TE Dwayne Allen

CB Keion Crossen

DE Derek Rivers

DE Keionta Davis

OL James Ferentz

— Everyone is a healthy scratch other than Allen, who’s out with a knee injury.

— This Shelton’s first game inactive. This tells me the Patriots are daring the Vikings to run the ball. They’re left with Lawrence Guy, Malcom Brown and Adam Butler at defensive tackle.

— Dawson still hasn’t played since being activated off injured reserve. This wasn’t the week to test him with wide receiver Adam Thielen in the slot for the Vikings.

— The Patriots will dress Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, JC Jackson and Jonathan Jones at cornerback with Dawson and Crossen inactive.

— Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise Jr., Adrian Clayborn and John Simon are active at defensive end with Rivers and Davis healthy scratches. Rivers and Davis, both second-year players, haven’t panned out as expected for the Patriots this season.

— The Patriots will fill out their offensive line with the usual group of starters Trent Brown, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon and backups LaAdrian Waddle and Ted Karras.

— Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Xavier Rhodes are active after being questionable for Week 13.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images