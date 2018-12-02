Liverpool Vs. Everton: Reds Win 1-0 On Divock Origi’s Injury-Time Winner

The game looked to be drifting towards stalemate after both Liverpool and Everton missed opportunities in a lively encounter.

In the first half, Andre Gomes was left holding his head in his hands for the Blues after his close-range glance was thwarted by an outstanding save from Alisson Becker before Joe Gomez cleared off the line.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri both had chances to break the deadlock.

The Reds continued to press for a goal after the break, but they were forced to wait until the 96th minute when Virgil van Dijk’s mishit volley spun back off the crossbar and Divock Origi nodded it home from point-blank range to send Anfield into raptures and give Liverpool a 1-0 win.

