Patriots Vs. Bills Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 16 Matchup

10:20 a.m. ET: With just two weeks remaining in the NFL season, the New England Patriots still have yet to clinch the AFC East title. They’ll have a third opportunity to do so this afternoon when the Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots, who scored a 25-6 road victory over the Bills in Week 8, will be playing this game without wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely by the NFL this week. Expect larger workloads for Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson as New England looks to fill the void.
The Pats are close to full health for this game, with only special teamer Brandon King (questionable, knee) listed on the injury report.
A win today would give the Patriots their 10th consecutive division title and keep them alive in the race for a first-round playoff bye. They currently sit in third place in the AFC standings at 9-5, one game behind the 10-4 Houston Texans, who visit the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tune in to the NESN Pregame Chat live at 11 a.m. on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook page.
10:20 a.m. ET: With just two weeks remaining in the NFL season, the New England Patriots still have yet to clinch the AFC East title. They’ll have a third opportunity to do so this afternoon when the Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots, who scored a 25-6 road victory over the Bills in Week 8, will be playing this game without wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely by the NFL this week. Expect larger workloads for Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson as New England looks to fill the void.
The Pats are close to full health for this game, with only special teamer Brandon King (questionable, knee) listed on the injury report.
A win today would give the Patriots their 10th consecutive division title and keep them alive in the race for a first-round playoff bye. They currently sit in third place in the AFC standings at 9-5, one game behind the 10-4 Houston Texans, who visit the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tune in to the NESN Pregame Chat live at 11 a.m. on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook page.
Patriots vs. Bills preview: What to watch for >>
Scouting the Bills: What’s changed since Week 8? >>