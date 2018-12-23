Anthony Davis Rumors: Execs Expect Star To Be Traded To Celtics Or Lakers

Anthony Davis might not be a member of the New Orleans Pelicans much longer.

The star forward’s name has been the focal point of the NBA rumor mill for quite some time, with a number of teams hoping to acquire the Kentucky product if he eventually requests a trade.

Davis currently is under contract through the 2019-20 season, and the Pelicans are hopeful he will sign the max extension to remain in New Orleans during the prime of his career. However, if Davis makes it clear to the Pelicans that he will not sign the extension then they will be forced to trade him or risk losing him for nothing.

And many NBA executives reportedly believe the Pelicans indeed will trade him and that either the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers will land the star prior to next season, according to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

Via Pincus:

If Davis indicates that he won’t extend, the Pelicans may find a trade is the only answer, lest they lose one of the league’s elite players without any compensation. The buzz in Las Vegas, where most of the league’s executives gathered over the past few days for the NBA G League Winter Showcase, is that Davis will end up with either the Boston Celtics or Lakers before the 2019-20 season.

The Celtics reportedly long have been “hawking” Davis and Lakers star LeBron James recently stated he’d love to play with the talented big man. The two players reportedly had dinner Friday night in Los Angeles after the Lakers beat the Pelicans.

Both the Lakers and Celtics are rich in young talent and Boston has a number of draft picks it could use in a potential trade for Davis. The two stories franchises appear poised to duke it out for Davis.

“It’s a renewal of the NBA’s great rivalries, just not on the court but behind the scenes,” one executive told Pincus.

If Davis does indeed turn down the contract extension, we would expect both the Lakers and Celtics to go all in to acquire one of the league’s best players.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images