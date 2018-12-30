Patriots Vs. Jets Live: Updates, Analysis From Regular-Season Finale In Foxboro

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots will host the New York Jets today in their 16th and final game of the 2018 regular-season.

The 10-5 Patriots clinched the AFC East title and a playoff spot last weekend, and they can lock down a first-round bye with a win over the 4-11 Jets, who were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.

New England prevailed 27-13 when these teams first met in Week 12, rushing for 215 yards in the win. New York has not won in Foxboro since the 2010 divisional round.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. For much more on this matchup between two longtime division rivals, click the link below and tune in to NESN’s Patriots Pregame Chat live on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook page at 11 a.m.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images