Here’s List Of Contract Incentives Patriots Can Earn In Week 17 Vs. Jets

The New England Patriots can earn a first-round bye with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but there’s more than just postseason positioning riding on what happens in Foxboro, Mass.

A number of Patriots players have performance-based incentives in their contracts that could earn them a decent chunk of change.

Here’s a list of Patriots players and the contract incentives they could hit Sunday vs. the Jets, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

For the first-quarter break: Follower @bho27 asked a question about Patriots playing for incentives in the regular-season finale, and always-on-the-ball colleague @FieldYates had the list at the ready. pic.twitter.com/Tb6mKkptRW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 30, 2018

As noted in the list provided by ESPN’s Field Yates, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has virtually no chance of reaching his contract incentives. Entering Sunday’s game against the Jets, Gronkowski needed 25 catches for 427 yards and six touchdowns.

