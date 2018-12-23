Patriots WR Cordarrelle Patterson Leaves Bills Games With Knee Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — You can add Cordarrelle Patterson to the list of banged-up New England Patriots.

The receiver/running back/kick returner left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium with a knee injury, the Patriots announced. It’s unclear when Patterson, who returned a kickoff to start the second half, suffered the injury.

Patterson later returned to the Patriots sideline, but did not reenter the game.

#Patriots injury update: Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is questionable to return.#BUFvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2018

With Josh Gordon suspended for the remainder of the season (at least), the Patriots can ill-afford to lose any more depth at wide receiver.

Patterson had one catch for three yards and four rushes for 66 yards before exiting.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images